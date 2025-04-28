US, China Spat Heightens As Boeing Aircraft Delivery Stalls

Share

Boeing has stated in its latest quarterly update that Chinese airlines do not intend to take delivery of new aircraft. The aircraft maker confirmed that aircraft deliveries to China have effectively come to a standstill.

CFO Brian West stated during the Q1’25 earnings call that “many of our customers in China have indicated they will not take delivery” due to retaliatory tariffs”.

“The only region we have an issue with aircraft delivery today is China,” West said, addressing the geopolitical shockwave which threatens around 50 aircraft slated for Chinese airlines this year.

“Given the uncertainty, we’re taking a very straightforward approach to dealing with these deliveries,” he added. That approach includes remarketing completed or inprogress jets and reassigning upcoming production slots.

“We’re not going to continue to build aircraft for customers who will not take them,” West stated. “We can assign those positions to other customers,” he added.

The aircraft manufacturer is working closely with US officials as trade tensions with China continue to weigh on the aerospace sector.

“We continue to work this situation proactively with the administration, and it’s clear that they understand the importance of the aerospace in – dustry to the US economy and the role Boeing plays as a top US exporter,” West added.

Despite the headwinds, Boeing reported a strong start to 2025. Boeing delivered 130 com – mercial aircraft in the first quarter of 2025—a 57 per cent jump from the same period last year—helping drive commercial revenue up 75 per cent to $8.1 billion.

It also reaffirmed its full-year delivery target of 490–530 aircraft. West emphasised that Boeing’s conservative approach to 2025 planning had built in buffers for events like this.

“I’m glad we put a conservative plan together that allow us to deal with the tariffs,” he said. The company reported free cash flow of $1.8 billion and narrowed its core operating loss, suggesting signs of recovery even amid external uncertainty.

Just two days four days ago, China has sent back planes it ordered from the US in its latest retaliation over Trump tariffs, the boss of aircraft maker Boeing has said.

Two planes had already been returned and another would follow after trade tensions between the two countries escalated.

Boeing’s chief executive told the media that 50 more planes were due to go to China this year, but their customers had indicated they will not take delivery of them.

The US put 145 per cent tariffs on imports from China, and it hit back with a 125 per cent tax on US products. Trump said he was optimistic about improving trade relations with China, saying the level of tariffs he had imposed would “come down substantially, but it won’t be zero”.

Boeing is America’s largest exporter with about 70 per cent of its commercial aircraft sales outside of the US. The company was assessing options to remarket 41 of the already built planes to other customers as there was high demand from other airlines.

On Wednesday, America’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) conference there was an opportunity for a “big deal” between the US and China on trade.

Boeing has reported smaller losses for the first quarter of the year after it manufactured and delivered more planes. Production had slumped in 2024 due to a series of crises and a strike by about 30,000 American factory workers.

Share