US, China Extend Trade Truce To Avoid Tariffs Hike

The US and China have extended their trade truce for another 90 days, just hours before the world’s two biggest economies were set to hike tariffs on each other.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order to continue the truce until November 10, while Beijing also announced it would extend its tariffs pause.

It means the US will hold its levy on Chinese imports at 30%, while China will keep a 10% tariff on American goods, reports the BBC.

Washington had threatened tariffs as high as 145% on Chinese goods earlier this year, with Beijing hitting back with 125% duties on US shipments. The rates for both countries were scaled back after a round of trade talks held in Geneva in May.