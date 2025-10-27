US, China Agree Framework Of Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-xi Meeting

The US and China have agreed the framework of a potential trade deal that will be discussed when their respective leaders meet later this week, the US trade secretary has said.

Scott Bessent told the BBC’s US news partner CBS that this included a “final deal” on TikTok’s US operations and a deferral on China’s tightened rare earth minerals controls.

He also said he did not anticipate the 100% tariff on Chinese goods threatened by US President Donald Trump coming into force, while China will resume substantial soybean purchases from the US.

Both nations are seeking to avoid further escalation in a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Meanwhile, Trump has said he is increasing tariffs on goods imported from Canada by 10%, after the province of Ontario aired an anti-tariff advertisement featuring Ronald Reagan.