November 8, 2024
US Charges Man Over Alleged Plot To Assassinate Trump

The United States (US) government on Friday brought charges against an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate the President-elect, Donald Trump before the presidential election.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Department of Justice which unsealed an indictment against Farhad Shakeri, 51, alleging he was tasked with providing a plan to kill Trump.

The US government said Mr Shakeri has not been arrested and is believed to be in Iran.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Manhattan court, prosecutors allege that an official in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard directed Mr Shakeri in September to conceive a plan to surveil and kill Trump.

“The Justice Department has charged an asset of the Iranian regime who was tasked by the regime to direct a network of criminal associates to further Iran’s assassination plots against its targets, including President-elect Donald Trump,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

