US CDC Begins 5th Biannual Stakeholder’s Meeting

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) yesterday hosted the first day of its 5th round of stakeholder engagement meetings in Abuja.

The two-day event, themed “Strategic Pivoting Towards Program Simplification and Sustainable Public Health Intervention,” has a focus on fostering collaboration among key stakeholders.

On the first day, participants focused on laying the groundwork for HIV program simplification, an essential step toward enhancing ownership and sustainability in public health interventions across Nigeria.

Federal and state officials, multilateral agencies, community stakeholders, and implementing partners engaged in dynamic discussions about strategies and progress related to health workforce optimisation and integration.

The second day focuses on reviewing the progress of the state-led President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program and proffering innovative models for health insurance at both national and state levels.

This emphasis on sustainable healthcare solutions is essential in ensuring lasting impacts on Nigeria’s public health landscape.

