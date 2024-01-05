New Telegraph

January 5, 2024
US Carries Out Strike In Baghdad Against Militia Leader

The US military has carried out an airstrike in Baghdad against a high-ranking Iraqi militia commander, who it blames for attacks against US forces in the country, killing him and another person, a US official told Reuters. The US official said the strike hit a vehicle in the capital yesterday.

It targeted a leader of Harakat al-Nujaba, the official said, without naming the person. Tensions in the region have been rising, fuelled by the Israel- Gaza war and fears it could spill over into surrounding countries.

The Popular Mobilisation Forces, a coalition of militias that is nominally under the control of the Iraqi military, earlier announced in a statement that its deputy head of operations in Baghdad, Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, also known as “Abu Taqwa”, had been killed “as a result of brutal American aggression”. The strike killed two people and wounded five, according to two militia officials.

