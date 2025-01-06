US Capitol Attack: Biden Assures Peaceful Transition Of Power

Share

The outgoing President of the United States (US), Joe Biden has condemned the unrelenting effort to downplay the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, when a mob of Donald Trump supporters overran the US Senate building in an attempt to block certification of the 2020 election.

According to an opinion piece published on Sunday, Biden recalled violent insurrectionists attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as he sought to contrast that day’s chaos with what he promises will be an orderly transition returning Donald Trump to power for a second term.

The US Congress is set to convene amid the winter storm in Washington on Monday 6, January 2025 to certify Donald Trump’s victory in the November 2024 election in a session presided over by the candidate he defeated, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden noted that the upcoming certification would proceed peacefully without the violence seen in 2021, and highlighted the contrast between that chaotic day and the orderly transition planned for this year.

“We should be proud that our democracy withstood this assault…And we should be glad we will not see such a shameful attack again this year.

“On January 6, the order will be called. Clerks, staff and members of Congress will gather to certify the results of a free and fair presidential election and ensure a peaceful transfer of power. Capitol Police will stand guard over the citadel of our democracy,” Biden wrote.

