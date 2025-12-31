US Bombing: Nigerian Military Recovers Boosters In Sokoto, Kebbi, Offa

In a post-airstrike search after the United States forces inflicted extensive damage on a forest enclave in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, troops of 8 Division, Sector 2 of Operation Fasan Yamma, alongside the Combat Intelligence Brigade (CIB) VII, have recovered missile related debris in Kebbi, Offa including Sokoto, after a search was conducted in Bauni Forest around Waria and Alkassim villages. Military sources said the forested areas around the impact points were completely burnt, leaving the targeted elements fully decimated.

The assessment, according to the sources, confirmed the effectiveness of the strikes, noting that no civilian casualties were recorded during or after the operation. Also, troops of 1 Brigade, Counter Terrorism Battalion 12 at Forward Operating Base Jabo in Kebbi State reported hearing an aircraft overhead, followed shortly by an explosion about one kilometre away. The troops immediately deployed to Kajiji Town in Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The soldiers recovered debris described as suspected drone-like engine parts at what was believed to be an impact site and confirmed that no human casualties were recorded in the incident. Further patrols conducted led to the discovery of another object in Kajiji village.

The item was identified as a canister suspected to have been released along the flight path of the missiles used during the Tangaza airstrike. The area was promptly cordoned off, pending a detailed assessment by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

The military engineers later established that the recovered canisters were fuel boosters from Tomahawk missiles used during the air operations, explaining that the boosters are designed to be automatically jettisoned shortly after launch. According to the sources, analysis showed that the boosters typically detach several kilometres after take-off.

They disclosed that 16 missiles were fired during the operation, meaning 16 fuel boosters were discharged. However, only three boosters have so far been recovered, with two located in Sokoto State and one in Offa.

The Tomahawks were reportedly launched from a US vessel off the coast of Nigeria in the Gulf of Guinea roughly a month after President Donald Trump alleged targeted killings in the country were not being successfully handled by the Federal Government.

In the wake of the attack the Federal Government was at pains to claim that it was not a unilateral action by the US and was conducted jointly with Nigeria helping the Americans with intelligence. The American President has also said that the action was not one off as more could be carried out depending on the situation in Nigeria.