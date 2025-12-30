US Bombing Fallout: Amotekun Arrests 39 Fleeing Suspected Terrorists In Ondo

The Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun, has arrested 39 suspected terrorists who fled Sokoto State following the bombing of their hideouts by the United States and Nigerian military forces.

The arrests were made in the Elegbeka area of Ose Local Government, notorious for crimes including kidnapping, robbery, and murder. Amotekun Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects claimed they relocated south due to extreme heat in the North.

“A couple of days ago, 39 suspects were arrested, claiming that because of the heat in the northern part of the country, they relocated to the forest. We are profiling them, and those found with incriminating equipment will be prosecuted,” Adeleye said.

He added that the government requires permits to stay in forested areas, warning that the sudden influx of such elements raises serious security concerns.

In addition to the 39 suspected terrorists, Amotekun arrested 61 other suspects for various offences: 50 for breaking law and order, two for violating the anti-open grazing law, six for kidnapping-related cases, and three for gender-based abuse and rape.

Adeleye highlighted notable arrests, including 34-year-old Mustafa and 45-year-old Philip for kidnapping in Ofosu; Idris, Ibrahim Abdullahi, and Lawal Idris (23) in Isua-Akoko; and Daniel Ojo, Usman, and Bejide for assault and rape.

On armed robbery, three suspects, Olatunbosun, Ibrahim, and Shahidu were apprehended in Akure North and Oba-Ile, linked to a gang that recently stole a car in central Akure.

The gang planned to move the stolen vehicle to Abuja, Adeleye said.

The commander further noted the arrest of a gang of fraudsters who used commercial vehicles to rob passengers, who would also face prosecution.