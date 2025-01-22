New Telegraph

January 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. US Bishop Pleads…

US Bishop Pleads With Trump, Says Have Mercy On LGBTQ, Migrants

In a strategic move, the Episcopal Bishop of Washington DC, Right Rev. Mariann Budde, on Tuesday openly plead with President Donald Trump to have mercy with some of his policies.

New Telegraph had earlier reported  that President Trump returned to the White House on Monday, January 20, 2025 as the 47th President of the United States (US).

Bishop Budde who spoke during an inaugural prayer sermon at the Washington National Cathedral begged the new President to “have mercy upon” communities targeted by his administration’s immigration and LGBTQ+ policies.

Speaking from the pulpit, the Bishop appealed directly to Trump who sat stone-faced in the front row, alongside Melania Trump and his Vice, JD Vance.

READ ALSO:

“You have felt the providential hand of a loving God. In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy on the people in our country who are scared now,” she said.

The 47th President spent his first hours in office signing executive orders.

One executive order directed the federal government to recognize only “two sexes – male and female.”

“There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in both Democratic, Republican and independent families who fear for their lives,” Budde added.

She reminded the President that the immigrants are the ones who “pick our crops” and “work the night shift in hospitals” – but “may not be citizens or have the proper documentation” but pay their taxes and are good neighbors.

“Our God teaches us that we are to be merciful to the stranger, for we were once strangers in this land.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

First Day In Office: Trump Secures $3trn In Investments 
Read Next

Visa Applications To Go Online Before March 1 –FG
Share
Copy Link
×