US: Biden Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery

The immediate past United States (US) President, Joe Biden, has undergone a surgical procedure to address skin cancer, following the circulation of images and videos showing a noticeable bandage and mark on his forehead.

Confirming the surgery on Thursday, Biden’s spokesperson, Kelly Scully said Biden had Mohs surgery, which is a highly precise technique that removes thin layers of skin one at a time, ensuring all cancerous cells are eliminated while protecting as much healthy tissue as possible.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the exact type of skin cancer he was treated for has not been publicly disclosed.

The procedure came to public attention after footage showed Biden leaving a church in Delaware over the Labour Day weekend with a visible bandage and scar on his forehead.

Speaking to the press, the Spokesperson highlighted the careful approach of the surgery, emphasising that the goal was to completely remove the cancer while minimising skin damage.

She noted that this type of procedure is often recommended for early detection and treatment of skin cancers, underscoring the importance of vigilance and regular check-ups.

Recall, this is not Biden’s first experience with skin cancer. In early 2023, while serving as president, he had a basal cell carcinoma lesion removed from his chest. Dr Kevin O’Connor, his White House physician at the time, confirmed that the cancerous tissue was entirely removed and no additional treatment was required.

Adding to his health challenges, in May 2025, Biden shared that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. Despite these serious diagnoses, he has maintained an optimistic outlook.

At 82, Biden is the oldest living former U.S. president. He continues to manage his health carefully while participating in public engagements, demonstrating resilience and the importance of prioritising medical care.

Biden’s recent procedures highlight the critical importance of regular health screenings and early detection.