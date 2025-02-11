New Telegraph

February 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. US-Based Teenage Fencer…

US-Based Teenage Fencer Chooses To Represent Nigeria

American-based teenage fencer Peluola Akinbamiro has pledged her allegiance to Nigeria on the international stage.

The 13-year-old student from Fort Bend Fencing Academy in Houston expressed that her love for Nigeria inspired her decision to reach out to the Nigerian Fencing Federation, aiming to make her international debut for the country.

Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigerian Fencing Federation, noted that more fencers from abroad are eager to join the federation and represent their homeland.

“I am thrilled with Akinbamiro’s decision. Nigeria has the potential to compete with the best in the world, and having talented fencers like her will inspire our homegrown athletes to excel.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Nigerian-Born Ojomo On Super Bowl Victor
Read Next

Resolving Unorganised, Transportation System
Share
Copy Link
×