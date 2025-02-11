US-Based Teenage Fencer Chooses To Represent Nigeria

Share

American-based teenage fencer Peluola Akinbamiro has pledged her allegiance to Nigeria on the international stage.

The 13-year-old student from Fort Bend Fencing Academy in Houston expressed that her love for Nigeria inspired her decision to reach out to the Nigerian Fencing Federation, aiming to make her international debut for the country.

Adeyinka Samuel, President of the Nigerian Fencing Federation, noted that more fencers from abroad are eager to join the federation and represent their homeland.

“I am thrilled with Akinbamiro’s decision. Nigeria has the potential to compete with the best in the world, and having talented fencers like her will inspire our homegrown athletes to excel.

