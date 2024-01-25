US-Based Ogoni Groups, MOSOP Oppose Sale Of Shell Onshore, OML 11 In Niger Delta

… Say IOC Must Pay For Years Of Devastation In Ogoniland

The Ogoni – American organisations; National Union of Ogoni Students (NUOS Int’l USA), Centre for Democracy Human Rights and Anti- Corruption (CDHRAC), and Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), have called on the Federal Government and President Bola Tinubu to reject the Royal Dutch Shell’s purported “backdoor sale and caveat emporium and buy at your own risk of its onshore activities,” arguing that Ogoni Oil is not for sale or transfer.

The group noted in a statement jointly signed by the President of NOUS Int’l USA, Pius Barikpoa Nwinee, it’s Acting Secretary General, Deekor Adokor, Coordinator, CDHRAC Int’l, USA, Cornelius Dumerenee, and its Secretary General, Toate Ganago, dated Tuesday, Janu- ary 23, 2024 and made available to journalists that, Shell has liabilities ranging from the burning of over 17 Ogoni towns and villages, and engaging in activities that led to the devastation of Ogoniland,” saying that it has to answer to the numerous oil spillage cases in different courts.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation and Shell cannot ask the President of Nigeria to shield it from wrongdoing and wrongful compensation under litigation in all different courts, both lower and higher. “Asking the President to approve such a deal amounts to Shell asking the President to do its bidding or dirty work and undercut the Nigerian courts at the expense of Nigerians and this is unacceptable. “Shell cannot sell Ogoni Oil, particularly OML 11 because Ogoni Oil is not for sale or transfer.

“It is time Shell takes absolute responsibility for its neglect and negligence of crisis-crossing and using substandard and outdated corrosive pipes and equipment,” they said. The groups stated further that they were tired of “Shell’s gaslighting, and pot calling kettle black presumptions, blaming and scape-goating the people as sabotage or engaging in illegal oil bunkers.” They added that “after 100 years of oil prospecting, Shell and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), now wants to pass the buck to others, this is not acceptable.

“It is laughable to note that a ten- ant in the Niger Delta Region, the Royal Dutch Shell, which we evicted from our land based on over 30 years of deception is deceiving members of the public on the oil it doesn’t have and will never have.” The groups stressed that selling Shell Oil’s onshore activities wouldn’t only lead to antitrust, but would lead to petroleum price hike that has since crushed the nation’s fragile economy.