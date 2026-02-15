US-based Nurse Rejects Realtor’s “Fresh Offer,” Demands Immediate Refund Of Earlier Payment

The real estate dispute between a United States-based Nigerian nurse, Modupe Allen, and a Lagos-based realtor, Florence Eze-Obiene, has taken a sharper turn, with the petitioner flatly rejecting what she described as a “repackaged” offer and insisting on the immediate refund of N5.6 million allegedly paid as commission for a transaction that never materialised.

Allen had earlier petitioned the InspectorGeneral of Police and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the failed purchase of a two-bedroom apartment at Dideolu Estate, Ogba GRA, Lagos.

The transaction, which began in December 2025, collapsed after the property owner reportedly increased the price. While the seller refunded the purchase price paid for the apartment, Allen alleged that N5.6 million collected as agency and facilitation fees was withheld, despite the deal not being consummated and possession never taken.

After the Sunday Telegraph’s stablemate, the New Telegraph, published an initial report on the matter, Eze-Obiene and her company, Davita Realtors, reportedly reached out to Allen again, renewing an earlier proposal that the disputed commission be applied toward sourcing another property for her, with no additional agency fees to be charged.

Allen, however, rejected the proposal outright. The petitioner, in a chat with New Telegraph, made it clear that she was not interested in “another promise or another search,” but wanted a straightforward refund of the commission already paid, stressing that the original mandate failed and therefore could not justify retention of agency fees.