US-Based Nurse Petitions IGP, EFCC Over Alleged Real Estate Dispute

…as realtor says parties agreed on amicable resolution

A United States–based Nigerian, Ms. Modupe Allen, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged real estate transaction dispute involving a Lagos-based realtor, Ms. Florence Eze-Obiene, said to be affiliated with Davita Realtor.

In separate petitions dated February 1, Allen alleged that Eze-Obiene collected the millions of Naira in connection with a proposed purchase of a two-bedroom apartment in Ogba GRA, Lagos, a transaction she said was not eventually concluded.

According to the petition addressed to the IGP, the transaction began on December 5, 2025, when Eze-Obiene, described as an acquaintance of the petitioner, facilitated the proposed purchase of Flat AAB104, located at No. 16, Olufunmilayo Street, Dideolu Estate, Ogba GRA.

Allen alleged that she was advised to make payments in respect of the transaction despite indications that the agreed price for the property might not receive the owner’s final approval.

She further claimed that after the funds were paid, she was informed that the property owner had reviewed the price upward, a development that reportedly stalled the transaction. The petitioner stated that the apartment was later sold to another buyer.