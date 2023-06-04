US-Based Nigerian Musician, Ache Sule, Speaks On Her New Single, ‘Singer’

If there is one area where Nigeria is doing tremendously well, it’s certainly the entertainment industry. Aside from the fact that hopes and aspirations have been fulfilled through the music arm of the industry, it is also contributing immensely to the economy of the nation, just as it has produced a lot of exports.

Among such exports is unsung music talent, Rachael Ache Sule, who is doing Nigeria great as a live band music performer, in the United States of America.

Rachael Ache Sule, simply known as Ache Sule on the music scene is a singer, songwriter, and live band performer. The two-time DCM award winner in the United States of America hails from Benue State but was born and bred in Lagos.

She is the last born of a military couple who bore seven boys and two girls. Before Ache relocated to the United States of America in 2017, she had become a household name, particularly in the circle of live band music performers.

She pioneered a live band group, ‘Ache Sounds of Music’, which had a contract and performed at Eko Hotels & Suites, among other places.

In a brief chat with Ache Sule, she speaks about her new single, her projections, and a little about her background in music.

Speaking about how she started her musical journey, she went down memory lane to state how music runs in her family, and she ended up taking music as a profession when needed a job to keep her body and soul together, following the demise of her parents.

“My dad was a drummer, my mum was a singer. So it runs in the family,” she informed.

Continuing she said: “I actually got into the live band in 2005 after I had lost both parents. I was looking for a job and the only thing I knew how to do was sing.

I went for an audition at Federal Palace Hotel and I went for it. I passed and I became one of the lead vocalists at the Federal Palace Hotel. That was where I met Babatunde Shonekan, who owned a Restaurant, Classic Café, so that was how I started my band, Ache Sound of Music.

In 2010, my band was strong enough to strike a contract with Eko Hotels & Suits. I got a deal to perform there for four nights a week.”

Ache also had other experiences aside from her regular performance at the five-star hospitality organization.

“I did something at Pat Bar, worked with Ebony band, Cordless, Orisking band. I have also done background vocals for Neto C, 2Baba, and Davido. I have performed at Felabration. I did my first collaboration with Oritshefemi in 2013. I have equally written songs for numerous artistes.”

Letting us into her new single, ‘Singer’, Ache Sule, who runs one of the biggest live bands in Atlanta, makes an explicit explanation about the new single.

“I have five singles out already, and this new one called, ‘Singer’. It’s talking about women in the entertainment industry that get judged because of the way they dress, because of where they go, or because they work at night. So, with this single, I am like saying, comot my matter for your mouth, because you don’t know my journey.”

She added that the single is actually receiving a good audience and that in just about six days its video was released on a streaming platform, it’s had over one hundred thousand streams.

Meanwhile, Benue-born, Ache said she would not release an album yet, because she is not satisfied yet with the presence she has on the music radar, even though she has enough songs to make an album.

The talented singer also responded to how she’s doing with her music career in far away the United States of America.

“I have one of the biggest live bands in Atlanta here. In 2021, I went on a tour with the like of Mr Patrick and Elenu. I performed at the just concluded ‘Gyration and Chill’ in Atlanta Georgia.

“I also performed at a show wrapped around Ali Baba and Omawunmi. Recently also, I shared the stage with Eldee at Afrobet night. I am also a vocal coach,” Ache revealed.

On a final note, the beautiful singer opened up on her projections.

“I am projecting positivity. I am projecting good music that will stand the test of time.

“I also work with an NGO that caters to single mothers, young ladies in the streets who have children out of wedlock.

“We take them off the street, teach them how to be empowered by themselves, take care of their children, and be useful to society.”