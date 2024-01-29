US-Based Nigerian Lecturer Killed In Osun

Osun State Police Command on Monday confirmed the death of a Nigerian lecturer, based in the United States (US), Dr Richard Adeoriokin, who was killed in the Ejigbo area of the state.

The Osun State Police Command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, revealed that a suspect in connection to the murder has been apprehended

“Police in Osun is aware of the shooting that occurred at Ejigbo which led to the death of Dr Richard Adeoriokin,” the police spokesperson said.

“The incident occurred on Saturday after the 50th coronation anniversary of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, Oba Oyeyode Oyesosin.

“One Prince Eniola Oyeyode of Ejigbo instructed one of his civilian guards named Hammed Jelili to fire his double barrel gun into the air to confirm if the gun was in good condition.

“Jelili instead shot directly at the victim and he was rushed to a hospital but confirmed dead on arrival by a doctor.

“Prince Oyeyode, who gave the order to his civilian guard to fire the gun has been arrested and detained.

“Commissioner of Police in Osun, Mr Bzigu Kwazhi, appeals to members of the public, especially residents of Ejigbo to remain calm as an investigation into the matter has started,’’ Opalola stated.

However, the Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke has also ordered an immediate investigation into the killing of the lecturer.

In a statement by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, Governor Adeleke said the killing and counter-killing at Ejigbo, during the celebration, must be investigated and perpetrators arrested.