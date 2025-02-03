US-Based Nigerian Doctor Kills Self After Allegedly Holding Estranged Family Hostage For Hour

Share

A US-based Nigerian cardiologist, Dr Ikenna Erinne, reportedly held his estranged partner and their children hostage at gunpoint for three hours before taking his own life when police arrived, his father-in-law, Francis Van-Lare, has alleged.

The tragic death of the 36-yearold cardiologist has sparked intense debate and widespread reactions from Nigerians both at home and abroad.

Initially believed to have taken his own life due to financial strain from a $15,000 monthly child support ruling, new revelations suggest that his final moments were far more disturbing.

Francis Van-Lare, the father of Erinne’s estranged partner, has alleged that before his suicide, the deceased doctor held his daughter and grandchildren hostage at gunpoint for three hours. He ultimately turned the weapon on himself when police arrived.

Van-Lare, a socialite and public figure, made the claim on his official Facebook account yesterday. This was in response to an earlier post by Facebook user Amanda Chisom, who clarified that Erinne’s ex-partner was not a white woman, as widely speculated, but Van Lare’s daughter.

In the Facebook comment addressing speculations surround – ing his daughter’s involvement, Van-Lare provided chilling details of the incident.

He wrote, “While my daughter was involved in a custody battle, I only became aware around 3am Nigerian time last Monday that the deceased held her and her children at gunpoint for three hours after losing the case.

“The nanny managed to escape and called the police, and upon their arrival, he shot himself.” He further revealed that Erinne was facing three counts of kidnapping with a deadly weapon, each carrying a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

“I guess he decided to kill himself instead of facing the charges,” he added. Despite the shocking nature of the incident, Van-Lare expressed sympathy for the late doctor’s family, clarifying that his daughter was not responsible for his decision to take his own life.

“While I sympathise with his family, my daughter is not to blame for his death. And I thank God it did not escalate to where he shot my daughter, grandchildren, and himself,” the father-in-law stated.

Concluding his statement, he acknowledged the deep trauma the situation has caused for all involved: He concluded, “May his soul rest in peace. Everyone is a loser here.

It is traumatising for all, including me. No winners here.” Amid the tragedy, misinformation spread rapidly, with many Nigerians believing Erinne’s expartner was a white woman who had used the legal system against him.

