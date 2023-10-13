US-Based Lawyer Seeks N100,000 Minimum Wage for Workers

A United States-based lawyer and chartered accountant, Owolabi Salis, has advised the Federal Government to make N100,000 the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers. His position was promoted by Federal Government’s planned N35,000 additional payment for workers.

In a statement released by the legal luminary, he said all indices showed that most Nigerians were going through harrowing experiences as a result of economic hardship. This, he noted, had made life miserable for millions of Nigerians, especially workers, who now live from hand to mouth. Salis recalled that when the Federal Government announced N30,000 as minimum wage in 2019, the exchange rate was N325 to a dollar.

He said: “Today, the exchange rate is N1,000 to a dollar, which even makes it british, brash and unbearable for most Nigerian families. “This is aside food inflation and insecurity that has made hunger constant in many homes and communities.

Worse still, public universities and government colleges have hiked their fees in a manner that makes education the exclusive preserve of the rich. N100,000 is just $100 as against over $20,000 paid to some politicians monthly. Isn’t it ridiculous? When you remove feeding, housing, and transportation from the less than $100, the money is gone.

“The politicians have put their own wages in current terms, hedged against inflation while leaving the less privileged out. Nigeria currently has the most wicked politicians in the world, careless about the people who they govern. They are only concerned about themselves. Paying low wages promotes truancy and corruption at work. The president needs to address this matter.”