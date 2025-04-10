US-Based Kegites Hold Medical Outreach

Share

The Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos State was at the weekend a beehive of activities as hundreds of people received free medical treatments, courtesy of a United Statesbased group of the Kegites Club, the Universal Archivar Elders.

The group assembled a team of six doctors, 21 nurses, and five trained counselors to provide medical treatments and distribution of free medicines that were shipped into the country from the United States.

This outreach was not only a response to the growing need for accessible healthcare but also a bold declaration that compassion, when organised, can heal both body and spirit.

The outreach was designed to bring much-needed healthcare services to underserved members of the Kegites Club and the Lagos community.

From early morning, hundreds of individuals gathered in anticipation, many seeking relief from long-ignored health concerns.

Over 1,000 beneficiaries received care during the event, with services ranging from general consultations, to medication distribution, blood sugar and blood pressure checks, eye screenings to cervical cancer screening, and personalized counseling sessions.

Their tireless efforts ensured that each patient was attended to with professionalism, empathy, and respect.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

