US-Based Kegites Hold Medical Outreach

The Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos State, was at the weekend a beehive of activities as hundreds of people received free medical treatments courtesy of a United States-based group of the Kegites Club, the Universal Archivar Elders.

The group assembled a team of six doctors, 21 nurses, and five trained counselors to provide medical treatments and distribute free medicines that were shipped into the country from the United States.

This outreach was not only a response to the growing need for accessible healthcare but also a bold declaration that compassion, when organized, can heal both body and spirit.

The outreach was designed to bring much-needed healthcare services to underserved members of the Kegites Club and the Lagos community. From early morning, hundreds of individuals gathered in anticipation, many seeking relief from long-ignored health concerns.

Over 1,000 beneficiaries received care during the event, with services ranging from general consultations to medication distribution, blood sugar and blood pressure checks, eye screenings to cervical cancer screening, and personalized counseling sessions.

Their tireless efforts ensured that each patient was attended to with professionalism, empathy, and respect.

One of the most touching moments came from an elderly woman who had been experiencing visual difficulties for years. After her screening, she received a pair of reading glasses and burst into tears, saying, “I haven’t seen this clearly in five years. God bless you all.” It was a reminder that sometimes, the smallest interventions can lead to the biggest transformations.

In attendance was the chairman of the Lagos State Local Government Commission, Chief Kamal Baiyewu, and Chief Edward Alo, President of the Rotary Club of Abeokuta, both of whom are also members of the Kegites Club.

Also in attendance were past supreme heads of the student’s version of the Club, Chiefs Femi Oyafemi (1982), Olumide Oniyire SAN (1989), Olaoti Dester Adeyemi (1994), Atesebi Oluwole Fidelis (1986), and the Otun Bashorun of the Egbe Agba Elemu, Chief Irapada, among others. The list also included the current World Chief, Ogunlade Prosper Oluwasogo and his national counterpart, Oluwapelumi Abiona.

“Of course, the day was not without its challenges. Managing such a large crowd with limited space and resources required swift coordination and on-the-spot problem-solving, ” said the president of the group, Bashorun Fayth Deleola Daramola.

He added, “The dedication and teamwork of our volunteers ensured that the event ran smoothly. The counselors played a key role in guiding anxious patients and helping those with critical conditions receive referrals for specialized follow-up care.”

Deleola further noted: “At the heart of this outreach was not just the medical care provided, but the sense of dignity restored to each individual who came through. Many left not only with free medications in hand but with renewed hope and knowledge to better manage their health conditions.

Declaring satisfaction with the exercise, Daramola said: “The event today is a pride to the Kegites community in the sense that we have been able to change the narrative or the perceptions of the Kegites from mere entertainers to community responsible entities in the leagues of the Rotary Club, the Lion’s Club, and the likes”.

In light of the success of the day, Daramola announced plans for more of such outings. His words: “As we reflect on the smiles, the relief, and the gratitude that we witnessed, we are reminded that this is only the beginning. There is more work to be done, and we are ready”

Chief Oyafemi was no less ecstatic about the out, saying: “Sincere appreciation of the honour. We thank God for the success of the programme and commend the efforts of the organisers.

“This trailblazer is a blueprint of what the club should engage in beyond gyration. God bless you abundantly and replenish your purses.”

Canada-based Chief Sorinmade was equally happy with the success of the event. His words: “Congratulations. Yes, we have really crossed the “Rubicon’ and there should be no going back.”

“Sorinmade, who is more popularly called Chief Gboziah The Jew, stated further: “We need to ask God to make the group multiply. This is a pace setter; let us see who will beat it, and by so doing, the expected face value for the club will spring up.

“What a great and successful one. Above all, we need to thank God, for it is the Lord’s doing, it is marvellous in our sight.”

Chief Dester said, “It was my pleasure to be part of the laudable project. I wish the Universal Archaivar Elders all the best in her future exploits as you strive to promote the image of the club globally! It was a fantastic programme!!! May the Lord replenish your purses in multiple folds.”

