US-Based Don Urges Nigerians To Defend Democracy

A US-based don, Prof Abdulmumin Ajia, has called on all well- meaning Nigerians to safeguard the nation’s democracy and protect it from collapsing.

The Lincoln University, Missouri, Associate Professor of Business Administration and Marketing made the call at the second edition of the Ajia Colloquium on Democracy and Good Governance held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The event brought together academics, students, civil society actors, and members of the public to reflect on governance, political participation, and institutional integrity.

In his welcome address, Ajia lamented the level of institutional collapse and erosion of democratic values currently going on in the country, hence, the theme of the programme: “Interrogating the Nigerian State, Its Democratic Institutions, and the Looming Threats of State Capture.”

With various stakeholders at the event raising concerns over the weakening of Nigeria’s democratic institutions and the growing risk of state capture, Abdulmumin urged them not to be silent as their silence could be interpreted as complicity.

He added that they should rather become defenders of democratic values, builders of strong institutions, and champions of the Nigerian people.