US Based Centre-Back Obiefuna Commits To Nigeria, Eyes S’Eagles Future

…Hopes to emulate Troost-Ekong

Rising United States based centre-back Emmanuel Obiefuna has officially committed to representing Nigeria at the international level, signaling his readiness to don the iconic green and white of the Super Eagles.

The 21-year-old defender, who stands at an impressive 6 feet 3 inches, made the announcement over the weekend, expressing profound pride in his Nigerian roots and a long-standing dream to play for the West African football powerhouse.

“I may have been raised in the United States, but my heart has always been with Nigeria,” Obiefuna said.

“Playing for the Super Eagles has been a dream of mine, and I’m ready to give everything if given the chance.”

Known for his commanding presence, aerial prowess, and tactical intelligence, Obiefuna has developed his game through the U.S. collegiate soccer system, establishing himself as a dependable figure in defense.

He began his college career at Niagara University (2021–2022), where he made 35 appearances, including 32 starts, registering one goal and one assist.

In 2023, he transferred to the University of the Pacific, further enhancing his reputation with 26 appearances (20 starts), another goal, and an assist to his name.

Obiefuna cites Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong as a major inspiration, not just for his defensive skills, but for his leadership on and off the pitch.

“Troost-Ekong is someone I look up to a lot — not just because of his game, but how he leads,” Obiefuna added. “I hope to follow a similar path, represent Nigeria with pride, and make a lasting impact.”

Obiefuna’s commitment aligns with the Nigeria Football Federation’s ongoing strategy to integrate young talents from the diaspora into the national team setup.

With a focus on rejuvenating the squad ahead of crucial international tournaments, players like Obiefuna bring both potential and passion, rooted in heritage and identity.

The NFF has been actively monitoring eligible dual-national players across Europe and North America, seeking to bolster the depth and quality of the Super Eagles.

Obiefuna now joins a growing list of international prospects ready to contribute to Nigeria’s footballing future.