US-Based Basketballer Holds Clinic For U-14 In Lagos, Tasks Stakeholders

Share

A US-based former Basketballer, Akinwande Oshodi, on Tuesday inaugurated a clinic for no fewer than 100 U-14 basketballers and officials in Lagos State, as part of efforts to help grow the broader basketball ecosystem in Nigeria.

Oshodi, who recently visited Nigeria to organise a one-day programme, emphasised the need for stakeholders and lovers of the sports to invest in it for the upcoming generation.

Oshodi said that he was full of admiration for the campers, promising to elevate the clinic in 2025 to create a pathway for upcoming talents to take their development to the next level.

“Some of them have never played basketball before. Some of them have played. I think for the ones that didn’t play, it’s a good foundational training for them.

“And the ones that have played, it’s a good way to test their skills against competition. This is the first of many Elevate Basketball Academy programs.

“Hopefully, we can do this every year and eventually create a foundation or a compound that’s straight about education, basketball, as well as enrichment and empowerment for the children,” Oshodi said.

Expressing delight in the turnout for the clinic, Oshodi said that the subsequent edition would provide more opportunities for aspiring young talents.

“All we want to do is get bigger and better, have more kids and give more people opportunities, and really try and find those diamonds in the rough,” he said.

While commending the founder, Elevate Basketball Academy, for inspiring the young stars, the Chairperson of Lagos State Basketball Association (LSBBA) Barbara Harper called on fans of basketball to invest in the sport to develop the youth.

Harper said that the association needed the support of ex-internationals, and lovers of the sport to contribute their own quota.

The Chairperson heaped praises on the organisers, and said that the programme would go a long way in impacting the youths and giving them a sense of belonging.

“The one-day training in Lagos saw over 100 kids participate in the exercise with the best-used coaches impacted on the campers, basketball drills and life skills that will help them in future.

“I want to use this opportunity to urge Nigerians and in diasporas to emulate Oshodi by giving back to the community,” Harper said.

Similarly, a basketball coach, Mark Spencer, who participated in the one-day camp commended Oshodi and the enthusiasm shown by the participants.

Spencer said that the training would stimulate their interest and encourage the boys and girls to embrace basketball.

“From the ball drills I think I saw a lot of kids nodding their head like, oh, I need this. So, I think it is a great one for them.

“I want people to come and support these kids, encourage them with camps, encourage them with shoes, balls and stuff because all these are things we need.

“So, we are very grateful to the organisers for coming over to Nigeria and contributing his own quota to the development of the sport,” Spencer said.

Meanwhile, outstanding players were awarded for their efforts during the basketball training, while all campers received certificates of participation.

The one-day training that engaged the best coaches who impacted the camper’s basketball drills and life skills, was held at the Campos Memorial Mini Stadium, Lagos.

The event was supported by the Lagos State Basketball Association and Youth Alive Basketball Initiative.

Share

Please follow and like us: