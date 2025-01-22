US Authorities Sell Luxury Wristwatch, Necklace Seized From Jailed Nigerian Official

Share

Authorities in the United States have auctioned a luxury wristwatch and a necklace seized from Abidemi Rufai, a former Ogun State official who served a jail term in the United States of America.

The United States District Court for Western Tacoma in Washington jailed Abidemi Rufai on 26 September 2022 for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

He attempted to steal nearly $2.4 million from the United States government with stolen identities, including approximately $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, court documents said.

Rufai, who pleaded guilty to the charges, succeeded in defrauding 12 US agencies of $600,000 paid into bank accounts controlled by him. Based on his plea agreement with the prosecution, Mr Rufai agreed to pay the defrauded agencies the full restitution of $604,260.

The US government has now sold two valuable items recovered from him during his arrest – a Cartier watch and a gold chain necklace.

“The Judgment entered in this case directed the United States to sell in a commercially reasonable manner a Cartier watch and a gold chain necklace that it seized from Defendant Abidemi Rufai during his arrest and apply the net proceeds to Defendant’s $604,460 judgment debt,” Nicholas Brown, a U.S. Attorney, said in a court filing.

