US Author Lauds Olukoya Over Contents Of New Year’s Message

A United States author and Professor of Creative Writing, Sarah Bakewell, has lauded the message delivered by the General Overseer of a Lagos-based church, Dr Daniel Olukoya, the founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, which dwells on ‘ Spiritual Gates and the year 2026 AD’.

According to the renowned author, Dr Olukoya didn’t present prayer as “Passive hope but as strategic, intentional spiritual engagement. That shift in perspective was powerful.”

She further added, “I recently listened to Pray Your Way into 2026 and Prosperity Night and felt compelled to reach out personally. I don’t often contact authors or ministers unexpectedly, but this message stayed with me long after I finished listening, and that usually tells me something significant was deposited spiritually.

“What truly stood out to me was your teaching on ‘turning the battle to the gate. The imagery of spiritual gates and the biblical mode of approach into a new year felt both urgent and empowering. You didn’t present prayer as passive hope but as strategic, intentional spiritual engagement. That shift in perspective was powerful.

“I especially appreciated how clearly you framed preparation for the new year as something that requires discernment, authority, and alignment with kingdom principles. It wasn’t motivational language; it was instruction rooted in spiritual warfare and biblical order.

“As someone who values spiritually grounded teaching, I deeply respect the consistency and conviction behind your ministry. Your message felt timely, purposeful, and aligned with what many believers need as they step into a new season.”