US Attorney-General Orders Grand Jury Hearings on Trump-Russia Probe

US Attorney General Pam Bondi has ordered prosecutors to open legal proceedings into allegations that political opponents of Donald Trump may have conspired to falsely accuse him of colluding with Russia in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

According to the BBC’s US partner CBS News, prosecutors will submit evidence to a grand jury – a group of members of the public who will decide whether formal charges will be filed.

It is unclear, however, what those charges might be and who could be charged. Last month, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accused former President Barack Obama and his national security team of a “years-long coup” against Trump.