US Approves 3 New Initiatives For Nigeria’s Creative Sector

The United States yesterday announced three new opportunities for Nigerians in the creative economy sector. US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Ms. Lee Satterfield, said this while delivering a foreign policy speech at the University of Lagos.

She is currently in Nigeria on an official visit till March 22. Satterfield, in her remarks, underscored the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to deepening educational and cultural ties between Nigeria and the US. She said: “Today, I want to announce the launch of the Africa Creative TV (ACTV) initiative.

“It’s a new professional development programme that will focus on TV writers, producers and just below the line professionals to create this industry and grow even stronger the collaboration between our two countries. “ACTV is in a partnership with the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, and it was created out of the summit for African leaders that President Joe Biden hosted in Washington DC in 2022.”

Satterfield said ACTV would focus on professional development and network building between television writers, producers and those in the technical fields including art direction, cinematography, editing, in line producing among others.