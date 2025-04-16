US Ambassador Honors Nigeria’s Music Industry At Headies Pre-Award Reception

Share

For the third consecutive year, the United States Mission hosted a pre-award reception in honor of the 17th Headies, reputed as Nigeria’s biggest and most prestigious music awards show.

Guests including creative industry leaders and policymakers, nominated artists, alumni of US government exchange programs, representatives of US businesses in Nigeria, and members of the diplomatic corps attended the reception, highlighting the growing global reach of the Nigerian music industry.

Speaking at the event, US Ambassador Richard M. Mills, Jr. celebrated the profound influence of Nigerian music on the global stage and the vital role that American streaming platforms, record labels, and US government exchange programs have played in amplifying Nigerian music globally, driving economic growth and fostering mutual prosperity for both countries.

Mills explained that taking the Headies to the United States in 2022 and 2023 was a bold step and a recognition of the impact African music has made in the United States and around the world.

The envoy said:“We’ve seen a remarkable rise in the number of Nigerian artists performing at sold-out shows in arenas across the United States and earning recognition at major award shows like the Grammys.”

Share