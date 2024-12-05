US Ambassador Highlights Sokoto’s Importance In Nigeria’s Cultural Landscape

Share

United States (US) Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, has commended Sokoto State for its significant cultural and religious value in Nigeria.

During a courtesy visit to Governor, Ahmad Aliyu at the State House Chamber in Sokoto, Ambassador Mills emphasized the importance of Sokoto State in Nigeria’s cultural and religious landscape.

Ambassador Mills stated that his visit was motivated by two key reasons. Firstly, having recently arrived in Nigeria, he sought to listen and learn from Nigerians across the country.

Secondly, he aimed to engage with Governor Ahmad Aliyu and his team to discuss their priorities.

The ambassador expressed his admiration for the governor’s nine-point agenda, which aligns with key areas of importance, including security, youth empowerment, education, and health.

He looks forward to exploring these areas further with the governor.

Sokoto State’s rich cultural heritage and historical significance make it an important location for cultural and religious exchange.

The state’s unique blend of traditional and Islamic values has shaped its identity and continues to influence its development.

In his remarks,Governor Ahmad Aliyu has expressed his appreciation for the United States’ interventions in Sokoto State, particularly through USAID programs.

These initiatives have been instrumental in improving the lives of citizens, providing humanitarian assistance, and promoting democratic governance.

Aliyu solicited continued support from the US government, specifically in areas such as education, security, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and youth development.

He emphasized the importance of addressing the needs of the state’s unemployed youth.

According to him,since assuming office, his administration has worked tirelessly to improve the quality of life for Sokoto’s citizens.

Notable achievements include various development projects and programs focused on security, infrastructure, portable drinking water, electricity, healthcare, and palliative measures.

Regarding insecurity, Aliyu believes that state governments are better equipped to address their unique security challenges.

He cited the importance of state governments being familiar with their people, settlements, and terrain in tackling security issues.

The state government has provided 130 vehicles to security agencies, restored and increased allowances for security personnel, and established a state security watch corps.

Additionally, facilities have been provided for the operationalization of an air force base in the state.

Aliyu also addressed the issue of protests against bad governance, stating that such demonstrations are a fundamental right in a democratic system.

However, he attributed the mayhem caused by these protests to opposition parties.

Aliyu acknowledged the economic hardships faced by citizens and assured that his administration is working to provide measures to alleviate their problems.

