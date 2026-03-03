US Alerts Citizens In Nigeria As Shi’ite Protest Rocks Lagos

The South-West leadership of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has staged a peaceful protest in Lagos State, denouncing the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in strikes by the United States and Israel.

The protest followed the reported death of Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, wife of Iran’s Supreme Leader, from injuries sustained during recent United States and Israeli strikes at her residence in Tehran.

According to the Jamaran News Agency on Monday, Bagherzadeh had slipped into a coma after being injured in the attacks but succumbed to her wounds on March 2.

Her death comes amid reports that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in the early hours of Saturday, February 28, during coordinated US and Israeli strikes.

Several other senior figures of the Iranian regime were also said to have been killed in the attack.

The protest in Lagos on Monday follows similar demonstrations by the Shi’ites in Kano, Yobe, Gombe, and Bauchi states on Sunday.

In Lagos, the demonstrators marched through parts of the Maryland axis, carrying placards and banners denouncing what they described as an “invasion” of Iran and the targeted assassination of the long-serving Iranian leader.

South-West coordinator of IMN, Muftau Zakariya, said the protest would remain peaceful and continue across the South-West geopolitical zone.

The protesters marched, chanting solidarity with Iran and strong opposition to the actions of the United States and Israel.

He said that the protest was organised to express their concerns about what he called sustained invasions of sovereign nations by the United States administration, citing Venezuela as a recent example of foreign interference.

He also urged the Federal Government to reject the presence of US troops in the country.

Zakariya claimed that terrorism in Nigeria has increased since the involvement of the US government. He said heightened and sustained attacks in Kwara State followed what he described as US involvement in the country’s affairs.

Another leader of the movement, Muhammadu Bashir, said the protest was to register their concerns over the killing of Iranian leaders.

Recall that in the protest in Gombe, an IMN leader, Muhammad Abbari, described the attack on Khamenei as “unfortunate and unacceptable.”

Abbari said, “We strongly condemn any attack on a religious and political leader of such standing. However, we urge our followers to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding in the expression of their concerns.”

He emphasised that the protest was organised to demonstrate solidarity and not to incite violence.

“Our action today is purely peaceful. We are here to register our grievances and show solidarity, nothing more,” Abbari added.

Security personnel were observed monitoring parts of the metropolis during the procession. However, no breach of peace was recorded as the protest ended without incident.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, has heightened security measures across the state following protests by members of the IMN.

The CP said the Shi’ite group did not notify the police of their planned demonstration, but that the command got intelligence of the protests and quickly deployed their personnel to the scenes.

He added, “Our men escorted them to ensure the peaceful take-off of the protests and to avoid any unrest. You know it was evening, people are fasting.”

He further disclosed that the police command had deployed officers across the state and continued to monitor their movements.

Members of the IMN staged a procession on Sunday at the Fegge Central Mosque in Kofar Waika around 2.30 pm to mourn the reported killing of Khamenei.

The demonstration, initially peaceful, saw participants kneeling on roads, halting traffic, carrying white shrouds, lighting candles, and distributing water and dates to bystanders.

Although the protest ended peacefully around 4.00 pm, security agencies remained on standby for potential follow-up demonstrations.

The Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, added that the command was monitoring developments and liaising with community leaders to prevent escalation.