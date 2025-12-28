A member of the United States (US)House of Representatives, Mr Riley Moore, has said that the American President, Donald Trump, is focused on ending killings of Christians in Nigeria.

The US Congressman made this remark on Sunday while reacting to the United States’ airstrikes in the Northwest of Nigeria on Christmas Day.

Speaking on the development, Moore said the bombardment of terrorist targets in Nigeria was meant to prevent the killing of Christians.

“We did this in coordination with the Nigerian government, which is very important to point out.

“This isn’t the United States unilaterally doing this; we are doing this in coordination with the Nigerian government to help secure their country and end the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria,” he said in a post on X.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that the US army launched air strikes against two terrorist enclaves in Bauni forest in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, on Thursday night, December 25.

According to Moore, Christians in Nigeria were attacked by terrorists on Christmas Day in the last two years. He said Trump gave the terrorists a taste of their own medicine by launching attacks against them.

Attaching a clip of his interview on Fox News, the US lawmaker said the air strikes, which were launched in collaboration with the Nigerian government, were meant to “end the slaughter of Christians in Nigeria.”

“So, quite a bit different, the President is totally focused on this. He made that very clear in this attack and and this is a very good first step to addressing this issue,” he said.

“Obviously, President Trump has finally stood up to this and I do want to point out something very important: the last two Christmases, there has been a massacre of Christians in Nigeria.

“The tables have absolutely turned this year. The Islamic terrorists in Nigeria were the ones receiving that type of present this year,” he stated.

The US lawmaker stated that those against the air strikes are “playing to their Islamic radical base that they now have to appease for whatever reason.”