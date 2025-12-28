Following the missile attacks carried out by the United States of America on Thursday night, December 25, there are strong indications that the suspected terrorists in the North are relocating to other part of the country.US Airstrikes: Terrorists Relocate To Other Part Of Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph reports that President Trump had on Thursday announced that the US military carried out deadly strikes against Islamic State terrorists in northwestern Nigeria.

Confirming the strike, the Federal Government said it gave the US government support and that the strikes were carried out on targeted areas being used by the terrorists.

However, no casualty was recorded in the two locations struck by the missiles.

At Jabo, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, a missile hit a farmland, while some buildings were affected in Offa, Kwara State.

Officials of Tangaza LGA in Sokoto State, however, said additional missile strikes were carried out on suspected hideouts of the Lakurawa armed group in parts of the Sokoto axis.

Although there were no deaths, several residents sustained injuries, while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in Offa.

Speaking on the development, community leaders told the Punch that they noticed movements as the hoodlums migrated in small numbers after the Christmas Day attacks.

The Chairman of the Traditional Council in Gwer West LGA of Benue State, Daniel Abomtse, raised the alarm over the influx of armed herders into some communities following the US strike.

Speaking to one of our correspondents on Saturday, the traditional ruler said he noticed the presence of armed herders in his domain.

He said, “I felt their movement in my local government as well as in Agatu LGA. They have been running away from Sokoto to coastal areas in Gwer West and Agatu with sophisticated arms and grazing openly. They are in my domain.”

While appreciating the US strike, Abomtse called on Trump to extend the operations to Benue, Kogi, Taraba, Niger and Plateau states.