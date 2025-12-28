US Airstrikes: Nigeria’s Stablity Remains Intact – Edun

The Federal Government has once again told investors, financial analysts, and international development partners that Nigeria remains peaceful, stable, and committed to economic progress, regardless of concerns emanation from the recent, US/Nigeria joint security operation conducted in Sokoto Stateon Christmas Day, which subsequently led to the bombing of terrorists hideouts.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, gave this assurance in a press statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the Minister, the collaborative mission between Nigerian security forces and the United States was strictly directed at terrorist elements threatening national safety and economic activity.

He said, “What Nigeria is decisively confronting, alongside trusted international partners—is terrorism.”

He, however, noted that the context of the operation was crucial to understanding its broader economic implications.

“This distinction is important, and it is fundamental to understanding the positive economic implications of recent actions,” he added.

Edun described the Sokoto operation as “Precise, intelligence-led, and focused exclusively on terrorist elements that threaten innocent lives, national stability, and economic activity.”

He added that the move was designed to strengthen security rather than create uncertainty in financial or investment circles.

“Far from destabilising markets or weakening confidence, such actions strengthen the foundations of peace, protect productive communities, and reinforce the conditions required for sustainable growth.

“Security and economic stability are inseparable; every effort to safeguard Nigerians is, by definition, pro-growth and pro-investment,” the Finance Minister said.

He noted that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the country has recorded tangible progress in both security and economic reform, with measurable outcomes reflected in recent macroeconomic indicators.

“In the third quarter of 2025, Nigeria recorded GDP growth of 3.98 percent, following a strong 4.23 percent growth in Q2. We expect a stronger Q4 2025 GDP performance,” Edun said.

He added that inflation has slowed for the seventh straight period and now sits below 15 per cent, which he attributed to coordinated fiscal and monetary measures that are improving price stability.

Edun said Nigeria’s financial markets remain steady, with domestic and international debt platforms operating efficiently under prudent fiscal management.

He recalled that over the past year, the country secured credit rating upgrades from Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s, which he described as independent validation of policy direction and reform outcomes.

“We have maintained fiscal discipline, prioritised efficiency, and protected macroeconomic stability—demonstrating resilience in the face of external shocks,” he said.

Referring to President Tinubu’s recent national address, Edun said the administration’s priority for 2026 is to consolidate the gains recorded in 2025, build stronger economic resilience, and sustain the momentum toward an economy driven by inclusive and durable growth.

“The actions we take today—on security, reforms, and fiscal discipline—are aligned with that goal,” he said.

Edun assured local and foreign investors that as markets reopen on Monday, December 29, 2025, confidence in Nigeria’s economic direction remains warranted.

“As markets reopen on Monday, 29 December 2025, investors can be confident that Nigeria remains focused, reform-driven, and committed to stability.

The fundamentals are strengthening, the policy direction is clear, and the resolve of this administration to protect lives, secure prosperity, and grow the economy is unwavering.

“Nigeria remains open for business, anchored in peace, and firmly focused on the future.”