US Airstrike: More Explosive-Like Objects Recovered As Terrorists Flee Tangaza

More explosive devices have been discovered in a different location from where the first bomb fell in Jabo town, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State, following the US airstrike last night.

This happened following the US airstrike in Jabo. Another object resembling an explosive device was discovered in a different location, about half a kilometre away from the initial site.

Community sources stated that upon excavation, a metal object similar to the previous explosive was spotted, and it was recommended that digging be halted due to suspicions that it might be an unexploded ordnance.

We urge the public to avoid approaching the area, refrain from inspecting or excavating anything, and leave the site entirely until security personnel with expertise in handling such matters arrive and clear the area.

“Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area until the excavation of the explosive devices is completed.

The Nigerian police have deployed a team of explosives experts to Jabo town in the State to investigate objects resembling bombs that were discovered buried in the ground near the site of the US airstrikes.

Security personnel have already cordoned off the area and are tightening security in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the U.S. strikes hit Lakurawa terrorist camps in Tangaza, forcing many terrorists to flee.

The airstrikes reportedly targeted a Lakurawa terrorist camp in Tandami village, Tangaza Local Government Area, bordering Illela LGA, resulting in the deaths of several terrorists, according to local residents.

According to reports, authorities have issued a warning to neighbouring states of Sokoto, alerting them that the Lakurawa group members may have fled the area after recent airstrikes and advising them to take necessary precautions to protect their states.