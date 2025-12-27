US Airstrike: Defence Pact Ought To Include Joint Operations – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the Nigerian government ought to have been the first to report America’s military strike on terrorists’ assets in Sokoto State in order to properly sensitise the Nigerians, instead of waiting to confirm news already in public circulation.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, stated that while international cooperation in the fight against high crimes like terrorism is very much appreciated, it is concerned about a communication structure where foreign powers break the news of security operations in the country before the government.

“This inverted communication approach does not help the Federal Government or Nigerians in any way, especially when taken against the background that the US military has been reported to have previously entered and operated in Nigeria successfully without the permission and knowledge of the government,” the party added.

It urged the Federal Government to ensure that the defence agreement with the United States of America includes joint operations, “which will ultimately result in knowledge sharing and experiential learning to help Nigeria sustainably combat insecurity, rather than full externally-led ‘precision attacks.”