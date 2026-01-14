US AFRICOM Delegation Meets Marwa, Assures NDLEA Of Enhanced Collaboration, Support

A delegation of senior officials of the United States Africa Command yesterday met with the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) during which they commended the existing relationship between NDLEA and AFRICOM, with an assurance of enhanced collaboration and partnership in the fight against illicit drugs.

The leader of the delegation, Philip Esch, who is US Drug Enforcement Administration Liaison to AFRICOM, said the relationship between NDLEA and US-DEA is not only a partnership but highly important to the US government. He commended Marwa for providing good leadership and being open to international partnerships.

He said: “We appreciate all the support and the leadership you provide. “Obviously, you know that the relationship between the NDLEA and DEA is of utmost importance, and we appreciate the excellent relationship across US law enforcement with you and the NDLEA. “We want that to continue and we are very happy that your tenure was renewed for another five years. We really look forward to continued engagement.”

Also speaking at the meeting, another member of the delegation, James Elseth expressed excitement about supporting NDLEA because of the Agency’s tremendous work in Nigeria, which is equally contributing to the security of other countries.