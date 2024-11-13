US AFRICOM Commander, Langley Visits Nigeria

Share

…Discusses Security Collaboration

The Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Michael Langley on Wednesday visited Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters in Abuja where he met with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, to discuss ongoing efforts to combat insecurity in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

Speaking during his visit, General Langley praised Nigeria’s approach to tackling insecurity and acknowledged the nation’s leadership role in maintaining stability in the region.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information who confirmed his visit noted that Langley was accompanied by the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills.

READ ALSO:

He also congratulated General Musa on his recent appointment as Chairman of the ECOWAS Committee of Defence Chiefs.

General Musa expressed gratitude for AFRICOM’s support and stated Nigeria’s commitment to collaborating with neighbouring countries to counter terrorism and organized crime.

He also appealed for enhanced U.S. cooperation, particularly in training, intelligence sharing, and streamlined access to critical defence equipment.

Share

Please follow and like us: