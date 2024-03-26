US Adult Star Clears Air On Enioluwa’s Alleged S$X Tape (Video)

Following the alleged leaked s$x tape of Nigerian influencer and content creator, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, a United States (US)-based adult star, identified as Briggs has come forward to dispel the rumours.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Enioluwa made headlines in the late hours of Monday, March 25, after a video surfaced on the internet showing a man who bears a striking resemblance to him engaging in an intimate session with another man.

The video had garnered a lot of controversy online with many criticizing Enioluwa for allegedly engaging in gay s$x, while others claimed they had suspected his sexual orientation all along, and the video was a confirmation.

However, the individual featured in the video, who identified himself as Briggs, has come forward to clear the air amidst the controversy surrounding Enioluwa sexuality.

Briggs clarified in a video shared online that Enioluwa is not the person in the trending video. He also urged Nigerians to stop harassing and antagonizing the Nigerian influencer.

He said while the misconception is understandable because the trending snapshot looks a lot like Enioluwa, but everyone knows he is not the one.

Briggs also criticized the source of the viral video for attempting to tarnish Enioluwa’s reputation despite knowing that he was not the individual in the video.

Watch the video below,