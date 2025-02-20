US A’Court Rejects Trump’s Bid To Stop Birthright Citizenship

Share

On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked President Donald Trump’s government from banning birthright citizenship orders from taking force.

New Telegraph recalls that several district courts in the United States (US) had previously blocked the order, prompting the Trump govt to file for emergency relief earlier this month.

This latest development deals a legal blow that could kick the issue into the hands of the Supreme Court.

The appellate judges ruled unanimously that the Trump administration didn’t show that it was likely to succeed on the merits of its appeal.

“The emergency motion for a partial stay of the district court’s February 6, 2025, preliminary injunction is denied,” the judges wrote.

New Telegraph gathered that no court has sided with the Trump administration’s executive order seeking to ban birthright citizenship.

The ruling leaves in place a Seattle district court’s decision to temporarily block the executive order from coming into force.

The court said it will proceed with its June deadline to consider more closely the merits of the case.

