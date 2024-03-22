US Accuses Apple of Monopolising Smartphone Market

The US has filed a landmark lawsuit against Apple, which accuses the tech giant of monopolising the smartphone market and crushing competition. In the lawsuit, the justice department alleges the company used its control of the iPhone to illegally limit competitors and consumer options.

The complaint accuses it of squashing the growth of new apps and reducing the appeal of rival products. Apple has vowed to “vigorously” fight the lawsuit and denies the claims. The lawsuit, filed to a federal court in New Jersey, alleges that Apple used “a series of shapeshifting rules” in a bid to “thwart innovation” and “throttle” competitors, reports the BBC. In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the company “undermines apps, products and services that would otherwise make users less reliant on the iPhone… and lower costs for consumers and developers”.

Garland added that unless Apple is challenged, it will continue to “strengthen its smartphone monopoly”. The complaint lists a number of “anti-competitive” steps allegedly taken by the company, including blocking apps with broad functionality, suppressing mobile cloud streaming services, limiting third-party digital wallets and “diminishing the functionality” of smartwatches not made by the company. A spokesman for Apple, Fred Sainz, told US media that the lawsuit was “wrong on the facts and the law” and that Apple would “vigorously defend against it”.