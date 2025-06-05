US 50% Metal Tariffs: Mexico Threatens Countermeasures

Share

Mexico vows to take countermeasures if no deal is met with the US on metal tariffs, President Claudia Sheinbaum has said. It comes after Donald Trump signed an order doubling his steel and aluminium tariffs to 50 per cent – Many American steelmakers welcome the decision.

The US president said the measures are intended to secure the future of the American steel industry. The UK is temporarily exempted from the increase, but a 25% levy remains. Steel tariffs will fall to 0% for the UK under its trade deal with the US – but it is yet to be implemented, reports the BBC.

UK trade officials are relieved but a new clock is ticking on the deal being finalised by July 9. Elsewhere, the EU said it “strongly regrets” Trump’s decision Elsewhere, the EU’s Trade Commissioner said he had a “productive and constructive” discussion with US trade envoy Jamieson Greer

