US 14% Tariff Hike: FG To Deepen Non-Oil Export

Share

In response to the 14 per cent import tariffs imposed on Nigerian goods by the United States, the Federal Government of Nigeria is adopting pragmatic strategies aimed at shielding the economy, including deepening the non-oil sector and building a more resilient trade framework.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, acknowledged the recent tariff measures announced by the U.S. government, noting that the hike would affect Nigerian exporters, particularly SMEs that have built their business models around the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) exemptions.

She said the new tariffs will result in rising costs and uncertain buyer commitments for many businesses.

However, she emphasized that the development further strengthens Nigeria’s resolve to diversify exports by enhancing quality assurance, traceability, and compliance with global standards to improve access to international markets.

According to the Minister, the situation “signals for Africa and Nigeria in particular, the urgent need to enhance intra-African trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

She stressed the importance of accelerating AfCFTA implementation, deepening regional integration, and leveraging tools like the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) to lower trade costs and promote intra-African commerce.

Oduwole said Nigeria is “approaching this moment with pragmatism and purpose, turning global and regional trade policy challenges into opportunities to grow our non-oil export footprint and build a more resilient economy.”

While acknowledging the broader impact of the tariff hike on global trade, she reaffirmed the Tinubu administration’s commitment to economic resilience and export diversification, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Part of the statement reads: “The Federal Government of Nigeria acknowledges the recent tariff measures announced by the Government of the United States of America, including the imposition of a 14% tariff on Nigerian exports.

“While these developments potentially impact global trade negatively, under the Administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria remains firmly committed to building economic resilience and accelerating export diversification.”

She added that Nigeria values its trade and investment relationship with the United States, noting that the visit of the U.S. Ambassador to her office on March 26, 2025, reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to strengthening economic ties for mutual benefit.

On the new tariffs, the minister disclosed that Nigeria remains actively engaged in consultations with U.S. counterparts and the World Trade Organization (WTO), to address evolving trade dynamics through pragmatic and mutually beneficial solutions.

“Since May 2023, Mr. President has remained committed to attracting and retaining much-needed investments from Nigeria’s global partners. The Federal Government is implementing various policy, financing, infrastructure, and diplomatic measures to help Nigerian businesses remain competitive amid rising regional and global tariffs.

“These include expanding market access opportunities and diversifying off-take destinations to mitigate trade risks,” she said.

Nigeria’s exports to the U.S. over the past two years have ranged between $5–6 billion annually. Over 90% of these exports consist of crude petroleum, mineral fuels, oils, and gas products.

The second-largest category, accounting for 2–3%, includes fertilizers and urea, followed by lead, valued at approximately $82 million.

Agricultural exports such as live plants, flour, and nuts make up less than 2% of total exports to the U.S.

Oduwole noted that while oil continues to dominate Nigeria’s exports to the U.S., non-oil products, many previously exempt under AGOA, now face potential disruption.

A new 10% tariff on key categories could threaten the competitiveness of Nigerian goods in the U.S. market.

“These measures present destabilizing challenges to price competitiveness and market access for non-oil sector businesses—especially those in emerging and value-added sectors that are vital to our diversification agenda,” she added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

