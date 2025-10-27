Urore Over Chelle’s Salary, NFF Owes Coach Three Months Arrears, Malian Coy On Issue

All is not well as the Super Eagles prepare for the all-important 2026 FIFA World Cup Playoffs slated for next month in Morocco, as reports emerged that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is owing Coach Eric Chelle three months worth of salary arrears.

Chelle, who was appointed Eagles coach earlier this year, has impressed many by leading Nigeria to the playoffs after collecting 14 points from six matches.

However, insiders at the football house told New Telegraph that the Malian tactician has not been paid for three months, raising questions about how this could affect his focus ahead of next month’s decisive playoff games. Our correspondent was unable to reach either the coach or his employers.

However, Chelle told former Nigeria international Dr. Segun Odegbami on Eagle7 103.7 FM over the weekend that his relationship with the federation remains professional. Chelle said: “Everything is fine with the NFF. Yes, sometimes they say we need to win, for example, at half-time against Benin Republic, someone came to say we need to score four goals, and I said, please, be calm.

“The relationship is about the work. They respect me, and I respect them. They try to put me in the best condition, sometimes it’s good and sometimes not good, but this is football. The most important thing is respect. “I try to do my best every day; they also try to do their best every day.

They are my bosses, and everything between us remains between us.” Pressed to confirm if he had been paid, Chelle simply said: “That’s between me and my employers.”

This is not the first time the football body has been accused of failing to meet its financial obligations. Past Super Eagles coaches, including Gernot Rohr and Sunday Oliseh, as well as several national team players, have at various times complained of unpaid salaries and allowances.

The situation is particularly surprising given that in May this year, the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, announced that Chelle would receive his salary in advance up to October 2025 through a presidential intervention fund meant to boost Nigeria’s World Cup qualification campaign.