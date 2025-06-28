Uromi, Now Mangun, Where Next?

They are hundreds of kilometres apart. One of the above mentioned towns is in Edo State the other is in Plateau State. Both names are now bound by a common thread of infamy – bloody scenes of innocent Nigerians being lynched by fellow Nigerians!

A Nollywood script writer could not have penned a more pathetic movie storyline for what happened first in Uromi before the “part two” played out in the Mangun District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, two Fridays ago.

At the end of both incidents what was left was sorrow, tears and blood with grieving family and friends wondering why this nightmare had to happen to them.

The first incident happened on March 28 when a vehicle conveying “hunters” back to Kano from Rivers State to celebrate Eid with their families broke down in Uromi.

In the Nigeria of yesteryears this would not have been an issue even though it was clear that they were not from that part of the country.

Back in the day what would have happened would have been the locals welcoming them and helping the travellers find a mechanic who would have fixed their vehicle for them to continue on their way with safe journey ringing in their ears!

But, unfortunately, the Nigeria of today is not like that; the fact that they were of northern extraction had already cast suspicion among the jittery populace who were on edge due to the frequent dastardly acts carried out by the so-called Fulani herdsmen.

Thus, instead of the travellers being ‘welcomed’ they were attacked and, according to reports, were tied to used tyres doused with petrol and then set on fire. The viral videos of the gory incident showed the victims drenched in blood, pleading with their attackers while crowds cheered the vigilante that attacked them. At the end of the mob action, 16 of the “hunters” had been killed.

Reacting, Isa Sanusi, Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, said: “The horrific mob violence that happened at Uromi is part of the rising trend of vigilante groups of towns and villages along highways blocking roads and carrying out unlawful activities with impunity.

“The fact that these killings have been happening for a long time, with few cases investigated and prosecuted, highlights the authorities’ shocking failure to uphold and fulfill their obligation to protect people from harm and violence.

“The Nigerian authorities must go beyond merely condemning the incident and ensure that the suspected attackers are identified and promptly brought to justice in fair trial. The consistent failure of the Nigerian government to punish mob violence has created an environment in which violent mobs believe themselves entitled to take the law into their own hands.”

In my piece titled: ‘Uromi Killings: A nation on edge’ published on April 5, I pointed out, among others, that the incident was a further indication of how frail the social fabric of the Nigerian state has become, noting:

“However, the fact that ‘instant justice’ was meted out to them rather than waiting for the police to arrive, so that they could be handed over in order to allow for proper investigation to ascertain their true identity, is an indication of the disconnect between citizens and the state when it comes to proper justice being dispensed…”

Knowing the country we live in I then said: “However, beyond these, the Federal Government needs to come up with a programme that will actually address the root cause of the unfortunate incident so that it does not occur in another part of the country!”

Unfortunately, my fears have come to pass with what happened penultimate Friday in Mangun when 15 of a 31-member group from the Basawa Community in Zaria, Kaduna State, travelling in an 18-seater Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, bus en route to Qua’an Pan LGA for a wedding were killed when they were attacked by hoodlums.

They reportedly lost their way and had stopped to ask for directions when they were set upon.

Due to the tension brought about by this latest atrocity, the victims were laid to rest in Mangu and Quaapan local government areas of Plateau State, respectively rather than being taken back to their various ancestral homes, which would only have inflamed the situation.

Religious leaders said the victims’ families consented to the burial in Plateau to avoid tension in their home communities.

Before the funeral prayers, Sheikh Suleiman Haruna, who led the rites, urged residents to accept the incident as the will of Allah and refrain from seeking revenge.

He praised security agencies and local leaders for responding quickly to the crisis.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, had during his visit to the survivors in the hospital and the scene of the incident, expressed grief and described the mob action as totally condemnable and avoidable.

He then gave an insight into why this sad action had taken place, noting with sadness that the Mangun District and adjoining districts of Chakfem in Mangu LGA and Mushere in Bokkos LGA have, for over a month, suffered coordinated terrorist assaults resulting in daily casualties and mass displacements, plunging communities into mourning and distress.

However, he emphasised that the prolonged attacks do not justify such a senseless act against innocent commuters.

Reacting, President Bola Tinubu, again, condemned the killing of 12 travellers in Plateau State, ordering the police and other law enforcement agencies to track down and bring to justice those responsible for the brutal killing of the wedding guests, including the father and brother of the groom.

He described the heinous action as unacceptable and barbaric.

Unfortunately, this was also the usual response from his immediate predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, who for the majority of his eight years repeatedly penned condolence messages to the victims of terrorist attacks, while also “ordering” his security agents to bring the perpetrators to book and crack down on insecurity – and we all know how “effective” such orders have been.

While one must acknowledge that if Buhari, who had a military background, found it difficult checking the scourge it won’t be any easier for the current occupant of Aso Rock. However, as President Tinubu has often repeated, he was the one who asked for the job and he must find a way of delivering on his promise to the people.

Sadly, without sounding like a prophet of doom, I cannot say with any confidence that what happened in Uromi and Mangun won’t repeat itself elsewhere, unless there is a drastic change in the modus operandi of the government and our security operatives and improved cooperation from the populace.