Uromi Killings: Victims’ Families Stage Protest, Demand Justice

Hundreds of family members of the Uromi hunters killed in the recent killings staged a protest on Monday during the visit of Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to Toranke in the Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

The protesters, carrying placards with various inscriptions such as “We demand justice for the killings of our people,” “Hunters are not criminals,” and “We demand speedy dispensation of justice on the matter,” blocked the major road linking the area with Kano.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Okpebholo was accompanied by Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, and some members of his cabinet.

The protest also saw several hunters carrying dangerous hunting weapons, joining in what remained a peaceful demonstration.

Some of the placards also bore inscriptions such as “Northerners’ killings must stop,” “Northerners are peace-loving citizens,” and “Justice must prevail.”

Additionally, some hunters were seen holding weapons and chanting war songs as the Governor’s convoy passed by.

The demonstration revealed the growing demand for justice and accountability over the killings, with the protesters urging the government to take swift action.

