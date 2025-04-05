Uromi Killings: U.S.-based Esan lawyer carpets Okpebholo

Share

Following police brutality of innocent people over the recent killings in Uromi, an Esan woman in the diaspora has accused Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, of inability to defend his people in the matter.

Speaking to Saturday Telegraph at the Lagos International Airport, Ikeja, recently, the US-based Uromi born lawyer, Mrs Tina Odiase Oziegbe, described Governor Okpebholo as a man without human face.

She said that Esan people across the globe are shocked over the governor’s comments on the issue.

She added: “I came to Nigeria from America last month to see my parents and also supervise my project in Uromi.

“As you can see now I’m going back to the US. How can our brother whom we all voted for turn against us?

“How can he be playing politics with our lives, in fact I’m shocked by the Nigerian system.

“Fulani herdsmen have committed so much crime against humanity in Nigeria; they have killed millions of people in Edo State and all over the country.

“The question I would like to ask President Bola Tinubu and Governor Okpebholo is, are these persons above Nigeria law?

“Do they have a license to carry arms and kill innocent people who go about doing their legitimate businesses?”

“Do these killer herdsmen and all these bandits fear God; what actually is their mission on earth?

“I’m based in America, which is a society where people are not above the law, a society where things are done right.

“Nigeria’s is already battered among the comity of nations; two years ago, I left the US for vacation in Switzerland, I was screened to my bones by the immigration just because I carry Nigeria passport.

“I want to advise our dear governor to always seek advice from the elders before doing things, especially issues of national interest.

“We Esan people in the diaspora are not happy with him. What kind of hunters are these Fulani men?

“What kind of animals are coming to Edo to hunt, again why are police men embarrassing innocent persons, arresting people indiscriminately?

“In those days when I was growing up, we lived in harmony with Muslims, there wasn’t any kind of discrimination, and Nigeria was one then.

“Even in America, there are Muslims, so Governor Okpebholo should go and bring back our brothers that they have taken to Abuja.

“We are not happy at all. Uromi daughters based in the US and Europe are coming home to see the governor over the matter.”

