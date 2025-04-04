Uromi Killings: PSC Removes Edo Police Commissioner, Appoints Agbonika As New CP

Share

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has removed the Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Mrs. Betty Enekpen Isokpan Otimenyin, following the killing of 16 Hausa-Fulani travelers in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of the state on March 27, 2025.

In her place, the PSC appointed Monday Agbonika, as the new Commissioner of Police for the state.

Otimenyi had only served as Edo State’s 49th Commissioner of Police since January 16, 2025, after taking over from CP Peter Umoru Ozigi upon his retirement.

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations at the PSC, confirmed the appointment, noting that Agbonika, formerly the Commissioner of Police (Mounted Troop) at Force Headquarters, Abuja, was chosen after a posting interview chaired by PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd).

Agbonika has been tasked with proactively tackling crime and addressing security concerns, particularly the Uromi killings.

“You must work to win the confidence of the people, engage relevant stakeholders, and ensure proper documentation and communication of incidents and actions taken,” the statement read.

The new CP, a seasoned officer with 32 years of experience, assured that he would strictly adhere to the rule of law and seek guidance from the Inspector General of Police when necessary.

His previous roles include Commissioner of Police Communications (Operations), Deputy Commissioner Interpol (FCID Lagos), Area Commander in multiple locations, and Deputy Commissioner of Operations for the Ports Authority Police Command in Port Harcourt.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

