April 3, 2025
Uromi Killings: Police Officer Threatens Retaliation Against Southerners

A Kaduna State police officer, Hadaina Hussaini Dan-Taki, has threatened reprisal attacks on southerners living in the northern part of the country.

Dan-Taki’s remarks followed the killing of 16 northerners in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State last week.

In a fiery Facebook comment on Tuesday, Dan-Taki swore by the Almighty God, vowing that northerners would take decisive action against southerners.

Dan-Taki wrote: “I swear to Almighty God, we must do something for you guys, have you forgotten all your brothers that are leaving here in the North make my word, after one week you shall see the result.”

In response to mounting criticism following the comment, Dan-Taki changed his first name and restricted access to his Facebook page, limiting users’ ability to view his posts and comments.

