Uromi Killings: Police Dismiss Reports Of 18-Seater Bus Set Ablaze

The Kano State Police Command has dismissed as fake news reports alleging that an 18-seater bus conveying Igbo passengers was set ablaze in the State, along with claims that an Igbo man was killed in a reprisal attack.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement, said the “malicious reports” had been debunked by community stakeholders and only served to cause unnecessary fear and tension among the public.

“The Command wishes to inform the public that the state is generally calm and peaceful, despite the recent circulation of fake news and misinformation aimed at instigating violence and a breakdown of law and order,” he said.

Kiyawa assured residents that the police have put adequate security measures in place to ensure the safety of lives and property, urging everyone to go about their lawful activities without fear.

He expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation of the Kano State Government and the law-abiding citizens of the state, which he said have been instrumental in maintaining peace and order.

He also commended various community leaders and stakeholders for promptly debunking the fake news.

However, the Command issued a stern warning against the spread of fake news, hate speech, and inciting content capable of destabilizing the state’s peace.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police station.

“Together, we will continue to maintain and improve the peace and security of Kano State,” the statement added.

